President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. attends a situational meeting with DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., Bicol Province Governor Edcel Greco Lagman, other cabinet secretaries of agencies concerned and local chief executives amid Mayon volcano’s current state of unrest and possibility of a more violent or vigorous eruption at the Albay Astrodome, Old Albay District, City of Legazpi on June 14, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool

P196 million needed to sustain evacuees for 3 months, says Lagman



MANILA — More than 33,000 residents may be forced to flee their homes should Mayon Volcano be placed under Alert Level 4, Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman said Wednesday.

In a briefing on Mayon's situation with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Lagman said about 33,326 individuals—or 8,637 families—may be affected by the volcano's unrest if it worsens.

Lagman also told Marcos that his province would need a fund of P196.7 million to continue supporting evacuees for 90 days. The President responded by telling his Cabinet to study the proposed budget, as Albay's P30-million quick response fund could only sustain evacuees for about 14 days.

"I think for now, we should be using 90 days as our working number for how much more that we have to support," Marcos said.

"The final figure of P196 million is something that we can dig.... I think the numbers the governor has given us are a good guide already. But we have to go into further details," he added.

Some 20,543 learners may also be affected if Mayon's unrest escalates, as 47 schools in the province may be used as evacuation centers, Lagman said.

Because of this, Marcos raised concerns that classes may be disrupted in the said schools as the 90-day evacuation window coincides with the opening of the new school year.

As of Wednesday, more than 16,000 people have been staying in 22 evacuation centers in Albay since Mayon started becoming restive, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed.

More than P33 million worth of assistance has also been extended by the government, most of which was allotted for family food packs, NDRRMC added.

Marcos was in Albay on Wednesday to personally check on the province's situation as it dealt with Mayon's continued spewing of ash and molten rock.

He made an aerial inspection of the volcano, followed by another inspection of an evacuation center in Guinobatan, one of the towns closest to Mayon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier said that Mayon could continue rumbling for months and force thousands to remain in evacuation centers.

As of writing, Mayon remains under Alert Level 3.

