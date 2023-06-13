Filipino villagers living at the foot of Mayon Volcano are seen during a mass evacuation in Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, June 9, 2023. More than 20,000 residents living around Mayon Volcano’s danger zone are being evacuated in schools, gymnasiums, and tents amid impending eruption. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Albay provincial government is ready should evacuation reach 90 days amid the continuing unrest of Mayon Volcano, a local official said Tuesday.

"Currently, we are looking at a 90-day evacuation," Eugene Escobar, officer-in-charge of Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, told ANC's "Rundown".

In their past response to the Mayon unrest, the longest in terms of evacuation was five months, he said.

"We were able to sustain that not alone, but with the help of the national government and then many of the international organizations that came in. It was a concerted effort," Escobar said.

"I believe we will still be getting the same commitment from the national government and other agencies. I believe we are ready to sustain the operations," he added.

State volcanologists said Tuesday the Mayon Volcano could continue rumbling for months.

"What we are seeing right now, it’s following the template of the 2014 eruption, which was a quiet eruption, effusive eruption," Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said.

"Based on our previous experiences, this activity may persist for a few months," he added.

Five years ago, Mayon displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing millions of tons of ash, rocks and lava.



Authorities have widened the evacuation area in Albay as lava begins to flow from the crater of Mayon Volcano.

The provincial government has advised residents inside the 7-kilometer extended danger zone to prepare for possible evacuation.

The total number of evacuees is now at 3,876 families or 13,808 individuals.

Mayon, about 330 kilometers southeast of Manila, is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide.

The country's most powerful eruption in recent decades was Mount Pinatubo in 1991 that killed more than 800 people. That disaster produced an ash cloud that travelled thousands of kilometers.

Mayon lies in a region also hit by many of the roughly 20 typhoons or tropical storms to strike the Philippines each year.

The frequent weather disasters often kill people, ravage farms, and help to keep millions poor.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse