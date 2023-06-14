President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi at Malacañang Palace in Manila on June 13, 2023. Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been invited to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year, Malacañang said Wednesday.

UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi relayed the invitation to Marcos during his courtesy visit to the President on Tuesday. But as of writing, Malacañang has yet to confirm if Marcos accepted or declined the invitation.

Also known as the Conference of the Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the meeting will be held in Dubai's Expo City from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

The climate conference was first held in 1995 in Berlin, with its most recent edition held in Egypt last November. During last year's meeting, participating countries agreed to a "loss and damage" program, where richer countries pay compensations to poorer countries affected by climate change.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMS

During his visit to Malacañang, Alzaabi reaffirmed the UAE government's support for the Philippines' environmental and economic programs.

The Emirati envoy told Marcos that his country was looking forward to the Philippines becoming a member of the Global Mangrove Alliance, which would help the country weather natural disasters and sustain abundant waterways.

Marcos said that while the country was "very pleased" to join the alliance, he wanted to study its structure and the Philippines' commitment to it first.

"The preservation of the mangroves is a very big issue. It is a very important point for the Philippines because of all the waterways that we have,” he said.

“We have made great efforts to preserve and restore our mangrove ecosystem. As a matter of fact, the law in the Philippines is, you cannot touch mangroves at all, and because of that, the mangroves have grown back,” he added.

MAYON EFFORTS

Marcos also thanked Alzaabi and the UAE for extending aid to families affected by the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

The President vowed that he would "gladly inform" residents in Albay of the UAE government's assistance.

Malacañang did not disclose additional details on the aid the Emirati government gave.

For their part, UAE officials assured that they were "more than willing" to provide any assistance to the Philippines at all times.

“Thank you. That is very, very generous of you,” Marcos said in response.

As of Wednesday, more than 15,000 people have fled their homes as Mayon continued to spew molten rock and ashes.

