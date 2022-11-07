PH delegate calls for bolder climate action in COP27

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga during the inauguration of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) Wetland Center Complex in Las Piñas City on October 8, 2022. Courtesy of the DENR

MANILA - The Philippine delegation to the 27th session of Conference of Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) in Egypt vows to “call for bolder climate action and demand the delivery of what is due for the developing countries”.

This, as the country continues to suffer from the impacts of climate change despite producing “hardly” any greenhouse gas emissions.

“As developing countries need resources for climate adaptation, the Philippine delegation will continue calling on developed countries to step up to these obligations and deliver without delay on their commitments on climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building,” said Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, head of the Philippine delegation.

Loyzaga's statement comes after the country was hit by tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), leaving over 150 people killed and affecting more than 4.6 million.

According to the environment department, the storm “swept away years of progress, destroyed homes and livelihoods and claimed precious lives.:"

"The increasing intensity and frequency of climate and weather-related hazards have been severely impacting the lives and livelihood of every Filipino people and putting a strain on the Philippine government’s efforts toward poverty reduction and sustainable economic growth," it said.

“The Philippines is prepared to be a part of that solution. Participation in COP27 is important as this is the biggest platform for nations and stakeholders to negotiate and address climate change and its adverse impacts,” Loyzaga said.

The COP27 will be held from Nov. 8 until the 16th.

