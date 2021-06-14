Dumaguete COVID-19 cases rise due to easing of travel restriction: mayor

MANILA - The mayor of Dumaguete City believes the easing of travel restrictions could be behind the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"Natandaan niyo nagspike NCR Plus 2 months ago. During that time, untimely, lumuwag din ang probinsiya namin, meaning yung travel protocols requiring RT-PCR tests for all travelers ni-lift ng gobyerno," Mayor Felipe Remollo told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Remember, COVID-19 cases in NCR Plus spiked 2 months ago. During that time, untimely, our province eased travel protocols and government lifted RT-PCR tests for all travelers.)

"Though I resisted it, Negros Oriental shares a common border sa Negros Occidental. Mapapansin mo rin na tumaaas ang (mga kaso ng Negros Occidental at Iloilo."

(You can observer that COVID-19 cases also increased in Negros Occidental and Iloilo.)

Dumaguete has some 495 active COVID-19 infections but around 40 percent have completed their 14-day isolation period as per health department guidelines, he said.

The city has 5 tertiary hospitals and doctors have volunteered to administer some 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines to stem virus transmission, Remollo said.

"For the past 5 days full-force kami. Ang private doctors and nurses sama-sama sa vaccination," he said.

(We've been vaccinating full-force for the past 5 days. Private doctors and nurses worked all together in the vaccination.)

"Malalampasan natin to basta tuloy-tuloy lang sa vaccination, enforcement ng protocols."

(We will get through this as long as we continue our vaccination and enforcement of protocols.)

The mayor, who recently recovered from COVID-19 said 7 councilors have also tested positive for the coronavirus while the city lost its vice mayor to the disease.

"Very treacherous ang COVID. Yung vice mayor namin he thought he was already well, sumali ng bisikleta, di pa pala pwede yun kasi it involves your heart. Pag nag-negative ka, rest lang talaga," Remollo said.

(COVID is very treacherous. Our vice mayor though he was already well, he joined a bicycle run and apparently it was not advisable as it involves your heart. If you test negative, just rest.)

The Philippines on Sunday tallied 7,302 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,315,639. Of this figure, some 59,865 were active infections while 22,788 were fatalities.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 500,000 daily in Metro Manila and 8 other key economic hubs to achieve "population protection" by November 27, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.

Some 1.681 million Filipinos have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines as 6.31 million doses have been administered in total as of June 8, government said.