Dumaguete mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Courtesy of LUPAD Dumaguete ''City of Gentle People'' Facebook Page

MANILA - The mayor of Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Sunday, Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said he was asymptomatic and self-isolating.

He underwent testing as a requirement for the National Peace and Order Council, which will be presided by President Rodrigo Duterte. The event will take place in Dumaguete City on Monday.

"The meeting with President Duterte will push through as scheduled and Dumaguete City will be ably represented in said event," Remollo said.

He also promised he would continue working while in quarantine while regular functions of the city government would continue.

"I fervently hope that this will serve as something to seriously reflect on even to those who are religious in observing the basic protocols," Remollo said.

"COVID-19 is by far the most treacherous of all viruses. It unwittingly strikes when one is in the company of friends, family and co-workers," he added.

As of Monday, Dumaguete City has logged 884 coronavirus infections, of which 38 have died from the respiratory illness. The city currently has 170 active cases or patients deemed infectious.

