Former senator and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Rodolfo Biazon. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/File]

MANILA — Former senator and military general Rodolfo Biazon has passed away at the age of 88, his son Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon said Monday.

The elder Biazon died after battling lung cancer for almost a year, having been diagnosed with the disease in July 2022 and undergoing treatment since.

"This year, however, he caught pneumonia twice, the second being more serious than the first which had further weakened his lungs," the younger Biazon said in a tweet.

"He courageously fought his last battle like a Marine would, but it is the Lord's will that prevails.... We send off a warrior and gentleman, secure in the knowledge that the faithful servant has fought the good fight and has finished the race," he added, referring to his father's time as general of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC).

Biazon also noted that his father died on Independence Day, which was "perfectly fitting" for a former Philippine military officer.

Funeral and wake arrangements have yet to be announced.

A day before the former senator's passing, Biazon denied rumors that his father had already died, even showing a picture of him at undergoing medical treatment.

The elder Biazon served as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the administration of the late president Corazon Aquino in the 1991. He was the first leader of the country's military coming from the PMC.

He then served as a senator in two stints, from 1992 to 1995 and then from 1998 to 2010.

Later in his political career, Biazon would become the representative of Muntinlupa City's sole congressional district from 2010 to 2016. This would be his final political stint.

Biazon is survived by his wife Monchie, his daughter Richie, sons Ruffy and Rino, along with his in-laws, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

"We thank everyone who [has] given support, love, and friendship to Papa during his active years and in the twilight of his life," the younger Biazon said.

