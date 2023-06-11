Home  >  News

Ruffy Biazon denies rumors of dad’s death, asks for prayers for his recovery

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 11 2023 07:34 PM

Former senator Rodolfo Biazon during the necrological services for the late former senate president Nene Pimentel at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on October 23, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.
Former senator Rodolfo Biazon during the necrological services for the late former senate president Nene Pimentel at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on October 23, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon on Sunday belied claims that his father, former Senator Rodolfo Biazon, has passed away.

The former senator has been in the hospital since late May due to pneumonia.

"We would like to inform the public that he is presently confined in the hospital, still being treated for pneumonia," Mayor Biazon posted on Twitter, along with a photo of his father.

Mayor Biazon also asked for prayers for his father.

“We ask his friends and supporters to pray for his recovery,” he added.

Read More:  Ruffy Biazon   Rodolfo Biazon   social media   Muntinlupa City  