Former senator Rodolfo Biazon during the necrological services for the late former senate president Nene Pimentel at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on October 23, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon on Sunday belied claims that his father, former Senator Rodolfo Biazon, has passed away.

The former senator has been in the hospital since late May due to pneumonia.

"We would like to inform the public that he is presently confined in the hospital, still being treated for pneumonia," Mayor Biazon posted on Twitter, along with a photo of his father.

There is a social media post claiming that my dad, former Senator Rodolfo G. Biazon has passed away. We would like to inform the public that he is presently confined in the hospital, still being treated for pneumonia. We ask his friends and supporters to pray for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/rUuOXt8S58 — Ruffy Biazon (@ruffybiazon) June 11, 2023

Mayor Biazon also asked for prayers for his father.

“We ask his friends and supporters to pray for his recovery,” he added.