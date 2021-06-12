Duterte: Construction of ‘Wall of Heroes’ dedicated to fallen medical frontliners

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday announced the construction of a "Wall of Heroes" monument dedicated to medical frontliners who died because of COVID-19.

Duterte said in his speech celebrating the 123rd Philippine Independence Day at Bulacan Capitol Grounds in Malolos that the wall is currently being built at Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig.

"Before I forget mayroon tayong 'Wall of Heroes' at pumayag naman ang Armed Forces na magtayo tayo ng Wall of Heroes d'yan sa Libingan ng mga Bayani," Duterte said.

" 'Yung mga namatay, mga doktor, mga nurses, mga attendants na nahawa ng COVID will be honored by their name inscribed on that wall. It is now being built."

Duterte brought up the sacrifices made by frontliners, who have played a vital role ensuring life goes on in the country despite the pandemic.

"Let us honor our modern-day heroes, our healthcare workers, law-enforcement officers and other frontliners who are instrumental in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"In the past year, they have risked their own lives and sacrificed their own comfort and security to ensure that our society will continue to function despite this crisis."

