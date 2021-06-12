Duterte calls on Pinoys to be 'heroes in our own right' on Independence Day

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday urged Filipinos to continue to be inspired by the examples set by the nation’s heroes in pursuit of the common good amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the country marked Independence Day.

“The challenges of the past year have tested our character as a nation,” Duterte said in a short video message at the Independence Day rites Saturday morning.

“Each of us have been called upon to be heroes in our own right in fighting for our survival and devoting ourselves to the common good just as our heroes did more than a century ago,” he said.



He added, “With their noble example inspiring us we look forward to a brighter future filled with hope that we will overcome the challenges brought by this pandemic. May the patriotic fireball continue to burn in our hearts.”

The Philippines continues to grapple with the problems brought by the COVID-19 pandemic including its impact on the economy, the healthcare system, and people who lost jobs and livelihood.

The pandemic also saw countless heroes stepping up to the plate, including health workers attending to COVID-19 patients despite risks, and groups organizing community pantries to provide food for the needy.

As of June 11, the country has recorded a total of 1,300,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 22,507 deaths.

Duterte is expected to take part in Independence Day rites in Bulacan later Saturday, only the second time he is participating in the day's commemoration as President.

Video courtesy of RTVM