LOOK: PH flag accompanies Google logo on Independence Day

The Philippine flag is seen as a Doodle from Google on June 12, to mark the country’s Independence Day. Courtesy of Google Philippines

Google on Saturday changed its search page logo for Philippine users to a Doodle artwork depicting the country’s flag, to mark its 123rd Independence Day.

“On this day in 1898, a public reading of the Philippine Declaration of Independence in Cavite el Viejo (modern-day Kawit) proclaimed the archipelago a sovereign nation. Today’s Doodle commemorates this historic anniversary, celebrated annually as the Independence Day of the Philippines,” it said of the image.

Google added: “This revolutionary event was followed by the first public performance of ‘Lupang Hinirang’, the Philippine National Anthem, along with the first hosting of the Philippine national flag, which is featured in today’s Doodle artwork.”

The group also shared the significance of the flag’s elements, in its explanation of the image.

“Blue represents the peace and justice earned from Philippine leaders’ heroic sacrifice, red signifies their courage and bravery, and the white triangle symbolizes unity and equality,” it said.