MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) and Ateneo de Manila University dropped in the latest world university rankings released Thursday by a United Kingdom-based higher education information firm.

UP led the 4 Philippine schools that entered the 2023 World University Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), but fell further to the 412th spot.

The state university ranked 399th in the 2022 table, down by 3 spots from its 2021 ranking.

Ateneo also went down to the 651-700 bracket from last year's 601-650 grouping, according to the rankings.

De La Salle University and the University of Santo Tomas continued to place in the 801-1,000 bracket.

QS assessed almost 1,500 institutions from around the world through the following indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty and student ratio, citations per faculty, and international student and international faculty ratio.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States remains the top university in the world, based on the QS rankings.

Meanwhile, the National University of Singapore also kept its place as the No. 1 school in Asia.

UP also posted a lower spot in the latest Asian university rankings published earlier this month by Times Higher Education.

In an earlier interview with ABS-CBN News, Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera explained that world rankings can be used by universities to enhance their reputations and check their weaknesses.

