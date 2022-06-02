The University of the Philippines and De La Salle University entered this year's Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings. ABS-CBN file photos

MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) dropped in rank while the De La Salle University kept its spot in the latest Asian university rankings published Thursday by a higher education magazine.

The country's premier state university fell to the 129th spot in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022, down from 84 in the previous year.

La Salle, meanwhile, maintained its place in the 401-500 bracket, according to the rankings.

UP and La Salle are the only Philippine universities to enter the rankings, which assessed 616 schools from 31 territories in Asia.

Ateneo de Manila University was tagged as a "reporter," meaning it was an active participant in the rankings process but did not make it into the list, according to THE.

China's Tsinghua University remained the top university, similar to the previous year.

Here are the top 10 universities:

1 - Tsinghua University (China)

2 - Peking University (China)

3 - National University of Singapore (Singapore)

4 - University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

5 - Nanyang Technological University, (Singapore)

6 - The University of Tokyo (Japan)

7 - Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

8 - Seoul National University (South Korea)

9 - The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong)

10 - Fudan University (China)

The Asian rankings used the same 13 performance indicators as the world university rankings "but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia's institutions," THE said.

The indicators are grouped into five areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income.

Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera earlier explained that university rankings mattered because they enhanced a school's reputation and helped identify weaknesses.

