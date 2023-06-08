MANILA -- Two former Senate leaders strongly advised the current Senate leadership to revert the Maharlika Investment Fund Act of 2023 to the plenary and correct its erroneous provisions, or face a legal challenge before the Supreme Court.

Former Senate President Franklin Drilon in a phone interview with ABS-CBN News, said that the chamber, based on its existing rules, can recall the MIF bill and be placed in the period of amendments.

The Senate Secretariat he said, can only address typographical issues but never the conflicting provisions, the wording, text and substance of the bill.

“Unang-una, hindi pa naman napapadala sa Malacañang. So pwede pong gumawa ng resolusyon correcting the conflicting provision, or baka pwede ring i-reconsider yung approval ng bicam (bicameral conference committee) report... tapos ibalik sa debate or amendment at baguhin yung conflicting provision,” Drilon, also former Justice Secretary, recommended.

“Kung yan po ay nasa record na talagang prinopose as an amendment at tinanggap ng session, ay hindi po pupwedeng baguhin ng (Senate) Secretariat yan. Mayroong pananagutan pag ginawa nila yan,” he added.

The recall of the bill can either happen when session resumes in July, or if the President decides to call a special session, Drilon said.

For Drilon, the Maharlika bill is faces the “confidence and trust of the people” that the government must address accordingly.

This issue must be addressed if the appointing authority will select the right people.

“Ang dapat i-approint are people with proper background.. kailangan mapagkatiwalaan sang-ayon sa kanilang kwalipikasyon... may kakayahan na mai-discharge ang kanilang duties,” Drrilon said.”

Drilon’s views were echoed by former Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who also stressed that any certified bill by a sitting president does not obligate the Senate to act on it immediately, much more pass the proposed measure.

A defective bill once signed by the President, poses a serious issue, Sotto said.

“Baka pirmahan ng Pangulo yan kung hindi siya mabigyan ng advice na huwag... pag napirmahn nya yan in a matter of days magiging batas yan. may magtsa-challenge dyan sa Supreme Court sigurado. Lalo lang lalakas yung pagkontra nila, pag ginalaw ng Secretariat at hindi binalik sa plenary, Doon pa lang tagilid na sila sa Supreme Court,” Sotto stressed.

The certification of the bill according to Sotto, only exempts the measure from the “three-day rule,” and nothing more.

Sotto also pointed out that any certified proposed measur is not exempted from Senate scrutiny.

“Hindi ah (obligado). The certification only addresses the three-day rule. Yun lang naman ang epektado nun eh, at saka mayroong pa atang cloud hanging over it na gusto ng Presidenteng apurahin. Pero it’s not a fact. It’s just an impression... and perception,” Sotto said.

And for him, the Senate’s approval of the Maharlika bill was done ala “fastbreak.”

“Masyadong maigsi yung panahon nay an para ma-exhaust lahat at masagot lahat yung mga kritiko. Dapat nabigyan ng. pagkakataon sila sa hearing, tapos doon sa debate, sa period oe interpellations. Dapat yun nailabas lahat yun,” Sotto said.

“Hindi pwede yung isasantabi na lang yan tapos da-dialogue ka ng ‘saka na lang, sa period of amendments na lang natin pag-debatehan.’ Naku, fastbreak na tayo nun,” Sotto added.

“Siguro kasi baka mas pinag-aralan nila yan kaysa sa akin. apat nagkaroon ng study para makita yung study sige kikita ba? magtatayo ka ng negosyo meron kang feasibility study, study on roi, impact ano ang mapapala kung merong ganun okay yun kaya lang mahirap gawin ng biglaan."

In a statement Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III maintained that the only viable course of action for Congress to fix serious errors in the “hastily-approved” Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) is to recall its approval and bring it back to the plenary.

“Congress’s imprimatur is needed to rectify the MIF. The discrepancies and ambiguities found in the approved bill cannot be corrected without the risk of falsification of legislative documents,” said Pimentel, former Senate President and 1990 Bar topnotcher.

Pimentel was referring to the different terms and prescriptive periods found on Sections 50 and 51 of MIF, stating 10 years and 20 years, respectively for the coverage of the crime.

“Recalling the approval of the MIF and returning it to the floor is the sole remedy left for Congress if it is to correct and clarify the discrepancies and ambiguous provisions in the MIF. There is no shortcut,” Pimentel said.

“We must take the necessary steps to rectify the errors and save the President from signing an erroneous bill into law,” Pimentel stressed.