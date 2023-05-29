Home  >  News

Senators voice concerns on proposed Maharlika Investment Fund bill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2023 10:52 PM

Philippine senators remained divided over a controversial proposal to create a sovereign wealth fund.

The measure continues to be questioned by lawmakers, including the sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 29, 2023
 
