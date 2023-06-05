'Citizens may take action on Maharlika,' says Hontiveros

MANILA -- Senator Risa Hontiveros said the fate of the Maharlika Investment Fund is now in the hands of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after Congress approved the proposal before adjourning last week.

Hontiveros is the sole "no" vote when senators decided on the bill in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 31.

However, Hontiveros said citizens may still "take action" in the judiciary, depending on Marcos' decision on Maharlika, which he earlier certified as urgent in Congress.

"In the House, there's Rep. Edcel Lagman. But now, the ball is in the court of the president. And depending on his action, the judiciary may be called upon by our citizens to take action," Hotiveros said in an interview with Filipino-American media in New York, USA.

"So it's never too late to either fight a current battle or to keep on fighting longer-term ones," she added.

"Despite being just two voices in the minority, there's also a genuine minority in the House [of Representatives]. At higit sa aming mga mambabatas (More than the lawmakers), there's our people, organized in different sectors, in different regions who just won't give up. That's why we celebrate Philippine Independence," she noted.

RED TAGGING

Hontiveros also reminded the public that "red tagging and vilification" have no place in society, amid some protesters against the bill and the administration being linked to communists.

"Alalahanin po natin na (Let us remember that) all our heroes, from the time of Rizal and Bonifacio, the whole Katipunan, down through the decades, all the movements for change, have proclaimed the human rights, the freedoms, the liberties that finally were enshrined in our constitution, and that are the substance of all the international conventions that our country is party to," she said.

"In that context, red-tagging and vilification and such have no place," she added.

"Hindi dapat nating gawin sa isa't isa bilang mga kababayan, not even through fake news and disinformation, all the more the State should never be guilty of such crimes."

Hontiveros is in New York for the 2023 Philippine Independence Day parade at Madison Avenue.

During the parade, the legislator was joined by Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez.

Hontiveros also met Filipino-American and reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel at the Philippine Independence Day parade.