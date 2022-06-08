MANILA - The number of dengue cases in the Cagayan Valley region increased by more than 800 percent during the early part of this year from the same period in 2021, an official of the Department of Health in Region 2 said Wednesday.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Dr. Romulo Turingan, head of the Disease Prevention and Control Cluster of DOH Region 2, said they recorded 2,014 dengue cases in the region from January to June 4 this year.

The total is 897 percent higher compared to the 202 cases recorded in same period last year, he said.

The province of Isabela has the most number of dengue cases with 997, followed by Cagayan with 724, Nueva Vizcaya with 262, and Quirino with 59 cases. Batanes reported 2 cases.

According to Turingan, increased mobility and the lifting of travel restrictions may have contributed to the spike in cases. There is also increased transmission during the rainy season.

He added that because of the pandemic, people may have forgotten to destroy breeding places of mosquitoes.

"Nakakalimutan na ang search and destroy ng breeding places dahil focused sa COVID-19," Turingan said.

(We tend to forget to search and destroy breeding places because we are focused on COVID-19.)

Although dengue is often associated with the rainy season, Turingan said it is a year-round disease and the community should always practice the 4s to prevent the spread of dengue.

The 4s of dengue prevention are search and destroy the breeding places, seek consultation upon the onset of symptoms, wearing self-protective clothing, and supporting chemical control strategies such as fogging and spraying.

Turingan said parents should observe their children closely and immediately bring them to the hospital once they show symptoms.

"We have to be vigilant in observing the child for signs and symptoms," he said.

Early signs of dengue include fever, headache or pain behind the eyes, and body malaise.

"Then this will progress to vomiting, abdominal pain, epistaxis o 'yung pagdurugo ng ilong, and these already constitute the warning signs," Turingan said.

(Then this will progress to vomiting, abdominal pain, epistaxis, and these already constitute the warning signs.)

"So kapag mayroon na ito, it's already a warning sign that this will next go to a severe dengue infection," he added.

(If these symptoms appear, it's already a warning sign that this will next go to a severe dengue infection.)

He noted that the early symptoms are similar to that of flu or COVID-19, and this is why it is important to immediately seek medical help.

It is important for the whole community to work together to prevent the spread of dengue, especially in destroying breeding places of mosquitoes, Turingan pointed out.

"Dapat the whole community should join efforts in conducting this search and destroy operations," he said.

The DOH earlier said the number of dengue cases in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya have exceeded the epidemic threshold.

