DOH: 3 provinces in Region 2 exceed dengue epidemic threshold

A nurse fixes a hospital bed at the Pasig City General Hospital for patients using the dengue fast lane on July 16, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The number of dengue cases in three provinces in Region 2 have exceeded the epidemic threshold, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

These provinces are Cagayan, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya.

The DOH said the region reported eight dengue-related deaths from January to May this year.

"Sa ngayon po, ang dengue case dito sa Region 2, specifically in Cagayan, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya, nakapag-exceed na po sila ng kanilang alert and epidemic threshold. Ibig sabihin, ‘pag kinumpara po natin ‘yung mga numero ng kaso nila sa ngayon, at this current time, compared to the same period last year, makikita natin na nag-exceed po ‘yung threshold, or average ng kanilang kaso sa ngayon," DOH spokesperson Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"We have flagged local governments, our regional offices regarding this increase in the number of dengue cases," she added.

The DOH also provided funds to its regional offices to assist local governments in responding to dengue cases. Vergeire said the agency also mobilized dengue brigades and a fast lane for dengue cases in hospitals.

The health department urges the public to observe the 4S strategy to prevent dengue: Search and destroy mosquito breeding places; Self-protective measures like wearing long sleeves and use of insect repellent; Seek early consultation on the first signs and symptoms of the disease; and Say yes to fogging if there is an impending outbreak.