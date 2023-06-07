Vog affects Agoncillo, Batangas; classes suspended in 3 barangays

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Face-to-face classes in some barangays in Agoncillo, Batangas were suspended Wednesday as the town dealt with vog (volcanic smog) from Taal Volcano's increased activity.

Mayor Cinderella Reyes told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that classes in the town's 3 most affected barangays were suspended to avoid students from running the risk of inhaling vog at school, including the villages of Banyaga and Bilibinwang.

"Sila ho ay nakaranas na ng pagputok ng bulkan. [Kaya] talaga pong nakahanda po ang ating mga kababayan lalo na ho sa mga barangay ng Banyaga at Bilibinwang, na-evacuate na po sila noong nakaraan," Reyes said, referring to her town's experience from Taal Volcano's recent phreatic eruptions between 2020 and 2022.

(They are no strangers to volcanic eruptions. That's why our fellow residents, especially Barangays Banyaga and Bilibinwang are prepared, as they have already been evacuated before.)

"Tayo po ay nakahanda, ang ating pamahalaan, ito po ay closely coordinated sa mga barangay," she added.

(Our local government is ready and we are closely monitoring with our barangays.)

As of Thursday, Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, which means it is in a state of low-level unrest, Phivolcs said.

The agency's director Teresito Bacolcol earlier told residents to stay at home or wear protective masks when going out.

"As of now, Alert Level 1 pa rin. It might lead to a volcanic eruption but it might not.... That’s the reason why we’re closely monitoring Taal Volcano," he added.