Steam plumes rise from the main crater of Taal Volcano as seen from Laurel, Batangas on August 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is urging residents near the Taal Volcano to stay indoors, after the agency observed increased activity from the volcano.

State seismologists earlier reported that the volcano has emitted a total of 5,831 tons of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas last June 1, higher than its daily average of 3,556 tons per day the previous month.

“Ang sulfur dioxide kasi is acidic kapag sumasama yan sa water vapor nagiging vog, and this would cause irrititation. Naiirritate mata natin, throat, and respiratory tract, and yung severity naman ng mararamdaman natin would depend on the gas concentration and exposure,” Phivolcs Officer-in-charge Dr Teresito Bacolcol said during the Laging Handa briefing.

“Yung sensitive dito would be those with health conditions like asthma lung disease and heart disease mga matatanda, mga buntis at mga bata.”

Because of this, Bacolcol said that it would be safer for residents to refrain from doing outdoor activities and stay indoors while making sure to close their doors and windows.

“Kung yung bahay nila ay pwedeng mapasukan ng vog lumipat muna sila sa mga lugar na hindi aabutin ng sulfur dioxide,” he said.

“Kung hindi naman maiiwasang they protect by wearing face mask N95 kung pwede at kung makalanghap ng asupre, uminom ng tubig para madilute yung asupre, o sulfur dioxide. Kung malala na talaga, lalo na sa may lung disease gaya ng asthma, lung disease, and other respiratory problems, they need to see medical doctors.”

Bacolcol says they are continuously monitoring the volcano, which still remains under Alert Level 1.

“Ito pong sulfur dioxide emission hindi pa sya indication na itaas na agad ang alert level 1 to 2. There are other parameters that we are looking at. One of these would be the increase of seismicity, another would be inflation o pamamaga ng bulkan, among others” he said.