Volcanic tremors in Taal continue

MANILA -- Authorities are continuing to monitor volcanic activity around Taal Volcano.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, Phivolcs Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division Mariton Bornas said volcanic tremors continue to take place around the volcano.

“Sa kasalukuyan po, tuloy-tuloy pa rin po yung volcanic tremor, na una po naming narecord nung nakaraang linggo. Medyo sustained po yung kanyang energy,” said Mariton Bornas, chief of the Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division at state seismology bureau Phivolcs.

Bornas the possibility of a bigger explosion of the Taal Volcano has yet to be ruled out.

“Pero sa kasalukuyan po, kung titingnan po natin yung ibang parameters nung bulkan, wala naman pong nag-i-indicate na meron pong malakingvolume ng magma na ngayon ay tumutulak sa ilalim ng bulkan.”

In the town of Taal in Batangas, Mayor Pong Mercado said they can already smell sulfur occasionally, but normal activity in the town has not been interrupted.

“Nakakaabot ang hangin, pero panaka-naka naman… Hindi ho nakakaabala,” he said.

In Agoncillo town, meanwhile, Mayor Cinderella Reyes said the volcanic smog or vog has been bothering them for some time now.

“Kami naman po ay noon pang umpisa ay nag-abiso na po sa kanila na kung hindi po masyading importante ang gagawin nila sa labas, eh wag na pong lumabas. Kami rin po ay nag-distirbute ng N95 face mask,” she noted.

--TeleRadyo, 5 June 2023