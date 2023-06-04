Phivolcs 'closely monitoring' Taal Volcano activity

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday it is still closely monitoring the activity in Taal Volcano.

This, after "low level activity" was detected in the volcano Friday, where weak and shallow but continuous tremors were detected.

There was also an increase in the average emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2).

According to Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, there were reports of volcanic smog Sunday morning due to the increased emission of SO2.

He also reminded residents living near the volcano to stay at home, or to wear protective masks when going out.

"Kaya pinapaalalahanan po namin ang mga tao na limitahan ang kanilang paglalabas. Kung maari, iwasan nila ang aktibidad sa labas, and they have to wear mask," Bacolcol said.

Bacolcol likewise reminded the public that Alert Level 1, which notes abnormal condition, is still raised over Taal Volcano.

"As of now, Alert Level 1 pa rin. It might lead to a volcanic eruption but it might not. Again, sa Alert Level 1 po kasi, maaring mangyari ang biglaang pagputok, steam o phreatic explosion. Again, that’s the reason why we’re closely monitoring Taal Volcano," he added.

According to Phivolcs, Alert Level 1 warns of sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Bacolcol also reminded the public that under Alert Level 1, the Taal Volcano island remains off limits.