Koko to work with Robin Padilla on federalism

MANILA -- Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said Tuesday that he is willing to work with Senator-elect Robin Padilla on the issue of federalism.

Pimentel continues to advocate for the dream of his father, the late PDP-Laban founder Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel, Jr, to change the country’s current presidential-bicameral form of government to federalism.

Padilla, a neophyte lawmaker, has reportedly requested to chair the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes so he could push for his federalist advocacy.

“Yes, I am willing to work hand-in-hand with Senator Robin Padilla on federalism. But I will listen first to his explanation of the federalism model he is espousing,” Pimentel said.

He said he has yet to speak with actor-turned-politician on his push for federalism.

The last time that he was able to talk to Padilla was during the 2019 campaign for then-senatorial candidate Christopher “Bong” Go, Pimentel said.

There are five PDP-Laban senators in the Senate in the incoming 19th Congress: Pimentel, Padilla, Go, Francis Tolentino, and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Pimentel belongs to a faction he co-leads with outgoing Sen. Manny Pacquaio, while the others are part of the camp led by outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

When asked if he will support Padilla's push for a federal form of government, Dela Rosa said, "Aaralin pa natin nang husto.” (We will study it further.)

