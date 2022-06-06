Zubiri on Robin Padilla: 'Let's give him a chance'

MANILA — Incoming Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday asked the public to give senator-elect Robin Padilla a chance in the former actor's desire to head the Senate constitutional amendments committee.

In a Facebook post, Zubiri said that he had advised Padilla to study well for his new position, just like when he first entered the Senate in 2007.

"Let's give Sen. Robin a chance at mapapakita ng gilas ang kaibigan ko. Ang payo ko naman sa kanya at sa lahat ng mga bagito na Senador ay mag-aral ng mabuti katulad ng ginawa ko nung 2007 pagpasok din sa Senado for the first time," he said.

(Let's give Sen. Robin a chance to prove himself. I advised him and the other novice Senators to study well just like what I did when I entered the Senate for the first time in 2007.)

Since 1986, the constitutional amendments committee has been chaired by experienced lawyers such as Richard Gordon, Raul Roco, Edgardo Angara, Francis Pangilinan, Francis Escudero, and Franklin Drilon.

But Zubiri clarified that "there is nothing" in their rules stating lawyers should handle certain committees, noting that this is usually done in accordance with tradition.

He cited the case of Sen. Grace Poe, who had chaired the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee despite not being a lawyer.

In an interview on ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Zubiri also said the public should give Padilla and the other new incoming senators "the benefit of the doubt."

"Kung kaya ko nga ang mastery of rules [at] parliamentary procedures, hindi naman ako abogado... kaya rin po ni Senator Robin di ba?" he said.

(If I can master the rules and parliamentary procedures even if I'm not a lawyer, how more Senator Robin?)

Zubiri earlier said he would meet with Padilla regarding the committees assigned to the latter.

The meeting was in reaction to concerns raised by some of his colleagues regarding the former actor’s capability to effectively chair the constitutional amendments panel, which would involve highly-sensitive discussions about the 1987 Constitution and various codes.

