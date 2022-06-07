Houses and other structures in Barangay Bacolod and Buraburan in Juban, Sorsogon are covered with ash after the phreatic or steam eruption of Bulusan Volcano on Sunday morning, June 5 ,2022. Motorists ad residents are advised to avoid the affected areas except for essential travel. Sorsogon Provincial Information Office

MANILA (UPDATE) - Some 58 families who fled their homes near Bulusan Volcano can return after cleanup activities, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday.

The evacuees from Juban town have received food packs, hygiene items, and drinking water from the local government, while the private sector has also provided additional water and the Office of Civil Defense provided face masks, said NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal.

"So far the situation in Bulusan has become peaceful I suppose that's the proper term. The cleaning activities had already started...We're just wanting to make sure once the residents return home, they will not be exposed to the ash that still lingers in the air," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Once the cleaning has been done and completed I guess these families are good to go."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Initial assessment shows some P20 million worth of agricultural damage while evacuation sites have also been set up for livestock as they are exposed to ashfall dangers, Timbal said.

"I believe they have assistance programs for farmers whose crops have been affected by the ashfall," he said.

"As of now I have no information with regards to financial assistance for farmers and affected population. We have seen no damage to any of the houses. There was fine covering of ash but not enough to cause significant damage."

Aside from Juban, the towns of Irosin and Casiguran were also covered in ashfall, Timbal said.

"May areas naman po na malapit talaga sa volcano, within the danger zone na di nakaranas ng kahit anong effect nitong bulkan dahil sa wind direction," he said in a televised briefing.

(There are areas near the volcano, inside the danger that were not affected due to wind direction.)

Local governments near the volcano are reminded of their contingency plan for volcano emergency, Timbal said.

"Ang babala po ng ating mga siyentipiko tuloy-tuloy po itong babantayan habang Alert Level 1 at pagiingat po sa pagpasok sa 2-kilometer extension ng danger zone at yung pagbawas sa pagpasok sa 4-km danger zone, yan ay patuloy pong pinapatupad."

(Our scientists have advised to continuously monitor while the volcano is under Alert Level 1, to be cautious in entering the 2-kilometer extension of the danger zone, and to decrease the entry in the 4-km danger zone.)