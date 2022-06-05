Mt. Bulusan spews a thick column of black smoke following a phreatic eruption on June 5, 2022. Courtesy: Ruben Basilio

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — A phreatic eruption was reported at the Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon province, the Philippine Institute on Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

"This is to notify the public and concerned authorities of an ongoing phreatic eruption at Bulusan Volcano. Details to follow," Phivolcs said in a Facebook post shortly past 11 a.m.

According to the state agency, the volcano erupted at 10:37 a.m. and lasted for about 17 minutes.

"The event was poorly visible through cloud cover over the edifice although a steam-rich grey plume at least 1 kilometer tall was observed from Juban, Sorsogon and was subsequently observed to drift west," Phivolcs said in an advisory.

It noted that ashfall incidents were recorded in the towns of Juban and Casiguran in Sorsogon.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also reported one ashfall incident at Barangay Cogon in the town of Irosin.

Local disaster authorities said that Juban was most affected by the ashfall, while three other barangays in Irosin were also affected.

Residents in the ashfall-hit areas have been advised to wear face masks and evacuate their homes, Irosin Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Fritzie Michelena told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum also advised residents to refrain from going outdoors as the air quality is unhealthy following the eruption.

He said that more steam-driven explosion is possible in the coming hours.

Before the eruption, about 77 volcanic earthquakes were observed in the past 24 hours, with Bulusan's edifice having been inflated since February 2021, Phivolcs said.

The volcano is now under Alert Level 1, which means that it is "in an abnormal condition" or that there is "low-level unrest".

Under Alert Level 1, the public is prohibited from entering Bulusan's 4-kilometer permanent danger zone.

As of writing, Bulusan has already calmed down but short plumes of smoke can still be observed, Juban MDRRMO head Arvee Lodronio said.

TOURIST DESTINATIONS CLOSED

Following the eruption, Irosin Mayor Alfredo Cielo Jr. ordered the indefinite closure of all tourist destinations in the town "to ensure public welfare and safety."

He advised all local disaster authorities and concerned agencies "to take all disaster protocols under advisement."

Courtesy of Ryan Cariño Lagunilla

This is the first reported eruption in Bulusan since it last erupted in 2017.

Prior to its eruption on Sunday, Phivolcs placed Bulusan under Alert Level 0 (normal) since August 2021.

Mt. Bulusan is the southernmost volcano in Luzon, located about 600 kilometers southeast of Manila.

It is one of the active volcanoes that Phivolcs constantly monitors, along with the Mayon, Taal, and Kanlaon Volcanoes.

—with reports from Aireen Perol and Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

The Phivolcs reported a phreatic eruption at Mt. Bulusan in Sorsogon on June 5, 2022. Video courtesy of Mr. Bongbong (via Jose Carretero).