Vice President Leni Robredo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday her office is preparing to conduct relief operations for residents affected by the eruption of Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon.

"Our team will be traveling to Sorsogon ASAP. Will continue to update you of other needs," Robredo said in a tweet.

"Immediate needs identified are face masks and bottled water," she added.

We are currently preparing for our relief operations in Bulusan, Sorsogon and the surrounding areas. Immediate needs identified are face masks and bottled water. — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) June 5, 2022

Robredo, who hails from Camarines Sur, noted that the affected areas are the towns of Juban and Irosin in Sorsogon.

Disaster authorities earlier said that the said towns were hit by ashfall brought by Bulusan's eruption.

Office of Civil Defense Region 5 spokesperson Gremil Alexis Nas said they have stockpiles of food and other resources that can be used for the relief of affected residents.

Local disaster authorities are also visiting affected areas to instruct residents on how to evacuate their homes.

As of writing, they have yet to determine how many residents were affected by the eruption.

Bulusan Volcano erupted at 10:37 a.m. Sunday, its first phreatic eruption in 5 years.

Phivolcs said the eruption lasted for 17 minutes. Bulusan has since quieted down.

RELATED VIDEO: