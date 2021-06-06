Fresh batch of 1 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in PH

A fresh batch of 1 million Sinovac COVID-19 shots arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2, Sunday. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Another batch of 1 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Manila on Sunday.

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 671 that transported the jabs from Beijing landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 at past 7 a.m.

The fresh batch of Sinovac shots procured by the Department of Health raises to 6.5 million the total number of doses from the Chinese brand received by the Philippines.

"Paglalagyan niyan yung NCR (National Capital Region) at saka yung tinatawag natin na may mataas na kaso, yung high rate... areas kagaya ng Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan at Region 6 (Western Visayas) na tumataas ang mga kaso," vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez told reporters.

(It will go to NCR and areas with a high number of virus cases like Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan and Region 6.)

It is the first shipment of CoronaVac jabs that arrived in the country following the World Health Organization's approval for its emergency use.

A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators of a product's safety and efficacy and will allow the Sinovac shot to be included in COVAX, the global program providing vaccines mainly for poor countries, which faces major supply problems due to curbs on Indian exports.

The Philippines is expected to get some 10 million vaccine doses throughout June.

Around 100,000 Sputnik V jabs are set to arrive on June 8, while another 1 million Sinovac jabs and 2.2 million doses of Pfizer will also arrive from global alliance COVAX Facility on June 10.

Some 2 million AstraZeneca jabs from COVAX are also expected within the month.

As of June 2, the Philippines has administered over 5.38 million vaccine shots against COVID-19, including 4,088,422 first doses. A total of 1,293,750 people have meanwhile completed the two-dose regimen.

The Philippines' total COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 1.26 million on Saturday, with 6,955 newly reported infections.

Of the country's cumulative total of 1,262,273, the Department of Health said 59,543 or 4.7 percent are active cases while 21,732 are deaths.

--Report from Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News; Reuters