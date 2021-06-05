1 million more Sinovac COVID-19 shots to arrive in PH Sunday

From the Facebook page of Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana

MANILA— Another batch of 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac is set to arrive in Manila on Sunday, boosting the country's supply amid efforts to speed up inoculations.

Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana shared on Facebook photos of the shipment being prepared and checked by a Philippine embassy team.

"The first shipment for the month of June of one million doses of Sinovac vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Manila on Sunday, June 6," he said in a post Friday.

"These photos show the shipment being prepared & inspected by the Philippine Embassy team of First Secretary Winston Almeda & Attaché Dada Aromin in a refrigerated warehouse in Daxing, Beijing," he said.

He added that "more shipments are planned in the following weeks."

The fresh batch of Sinovac jabs, procured by the Department of Health, raises to 6.5 million the total number of shots from the Chinese brand.

Of this total, 1 million doses were donated by the Chinese government and the rest were procured.

The Chinese brand accounts for a chunk of the country's total COVID-19 vaccine count. The Philippines has taken delivery of a total 8,329,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various brands, 5.5 million of which are Sinovac vaccines.

Some 2.556 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine and 193,050 from Pfizer earlier arrived via the vaccine-sharing platform COVAX, while the country has received 80,000 procured shots from Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

The Philippines is expected to get a total 3.4 million vaccine doses throughout June.

As of June 2, the Philippines has administered over 5.38 million vaccine shots against COVID-19, including 4,088,422 first doses. A total of 1,293,750 people have meanwhile completed the two-dose regimen.