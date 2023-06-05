Philippines logs 9,107 COVID-19 cases in past week

Commuters board the Philippine National Railways (PNR) train coach at various stations of the Alabang-Calamba route on June 2, 2023. The PNR announced that the Alabang-Calamba route will halt operations starting July 2 to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has tallied 9,107 COVID-19 cases last week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Monday.

From May 29 to June 4, an average of 1,301 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 22 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the latest infections, some 77 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Sunday, a total of 559 cases or 10.6 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 397 or 18.9 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 23 percent.

During the past week, some 10 deaths were verified by the DOH.

Based on the DOH's tracker, the Philippines has 13,808 active COVID-19 cases as of June 4.

Three years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.1 million coronavirus infections were recorded in the country. At least 66,476 people have succumbed to the virus.

RELATED VIDEO