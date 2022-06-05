14 hikers rescued from Mt. Bulusan

Bulusan volcano emits a steam-rich grey plume at least 1 kilometer tall, in Sorsogon on June 5, 2022. Phivolcs has placed the volcano under Alert Level 1 following a phreatic eruption there Sunday. Courtesy: Ruben Basilio

MANILA — Authorities rescued 14 hikers from Cavite who were at the foot of Mt. Bulusan when the volcano erupted on Sunday.

Personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in Barcelona town, Sorsogon helped the hikers leave the volcano.

According to Barcelona MDRRMO chief Leo Paul Ferreras, the hikers started their ascent to Mt. Bulusan 11 a.m. Saturday, starting their hike from Barangay San Ramon.

Disaster authorities learned of the hikers' situation while they were patrolling barangays near the volcano to advise residents to evacuate.

Bulusan Volcano erupted at around 10:37 a.m. Sunday, its first since 2017.

The volcano has since quieted down after the eruption.

Phivolcs said 2 towns in Sorsogon, Juban and Casiguran, were hit by ashfall.

Local disaster authorities also reported that ashfall hit 3 barangays in Irosin town.

As of writing, the official number of evacuees has yet to be released.

—report from Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News