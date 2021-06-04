Rainy days ahead: PAGASA declares start of wet season in PH

Children play along NIA Road in Quezon City amid heavy rainfall on May 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday afternoon announced the start of the rainy season in the Philippines, after tropical cyclone Dante dumped heavy rains in parts of the country this week.

In a statement, PAGASA said intermittent rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat would still affect the capital region and the Philippines' western part.

"The passage of Tropical Storm Dante and the occurrence of widespread rainfall monitored by PAGASA in the last 5 days for areas under Type I climate confirm the onset of the rainy season," the statement read.

"Near to above" usual rainfall conditions can be experienced this month and in July, with occasional monsoon breaks, or "breaks in rainfall events."

Monsoon breaks can happen for "several days or weeks," according to the weather agency.

Dante, the country's fourth tropical cyclone this year, returned to the country's area of responsibility on Friday afternoon.

The tropical cyclone, which weakened into a tropical depression, made a total of 6 landfalls at its peak.

It killed 6 people, and left over P63 million worth of damage in the agricultural sector.

