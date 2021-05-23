Onset of monsoon season possible between end-May to mid-June: PAGASA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Umbrellas ready! State weather bureau PAGASA said Monday the onset of the wet season is estimated between the last week of May and mid-June.

Easterlies continue to prevail which may bring "generally fair weather" and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ezra Bulquerin.

There is no weather disturbance monitored within the next 3 to 5 days, he added.

"For now, nakikita po natin possible last week ng May o mid-week ng June ang onset of southwest monsoon," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(For now, it's possible that the onset of the southwest monsoon may begin last week of May or mid-week of June.)