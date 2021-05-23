Onset of monsoon season possible between end-May to mid-June: PAGASA
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 24 2021 07:06 AM
Teleradyo, weather, weather top, southwest monsoon, wet season, PAGASA
- /entertainment/05/24/21/box-office-f9-drives-to-mighty-162-million-debut-overseas
- /overseas/05/24/21/no-more-green-pass-israel-to-end-covid-19-restrictions-after-vaccine-success
- /overseas/05/24/21/wuhan-lab-staff-sought-hospital-care-before-covid-19-outbreak-disclosed-wsj
- /sports/05/24/21/nba-tobias-harris-76ers-hold-off-wizards-to-take-game-1
- /entertainment/05/24/21/hindi-ninyo-ako-iniwan-christian-bables-thanks-abs-cbn-for-yfsf-gig