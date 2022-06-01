MANILA – All 15 million doses of the reformulated Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-old children that were bought by government via the World Bank arrived in the country on Wednesday, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF COVID-19) said.

A box containing the last batch of 2,400 jabs was flown in to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 via an Air Hong Kong flight on Wednesday night.

LOOK: 2,400 doses of reformulated Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds arrive at NAIA 3.



This is the last batch of the 15 million pediatric jabs bought by the PH gov’t via the World Bank to be delivered here, according to the NTF-COVID-19.



📸: MIAA pic.twitter.com/W2B4R81CM8 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) June 1, 2022

This completes the series of pediatric vaccine arrivals that began in February and was targeted to be finished by mid-year of 2022.

The World Bank provided funding for the procurement.

In total, 245,233,560 doses of COVID-19 jabs from 8 vaccine manufacturers have already reached the Philippines as of Wednesday, the NTF said.

NTF chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said during the arrival of the first batch of reformulated vaccines the government targets to vaccinate 15 million children from the youngest age group.

The NTF counts 3,786,922 children having received at least one dose of the reformulated vaccine as of Wednesday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 5 to 11 year olds is so far the only vaccine to have received emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

As of Tuesday, 69,366,505 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, the NTF said.