COVID vaccination for kids to proceed despite court petition: Galvez

The rollout of vaccines for 5 to 11-year-old children in the Philippines will proceed next week despite a petition for a court to stop the immunization drive, the chief implementer of the government’s anti-COVID-19 task force said Friday, as the first batch of jabs for the drive arrive in the country following a day’s delay.

Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said they are confident the rollout would not be affected by the petition filed Thursday in Quezon City by 2 parents who asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order halting the drive.

“May kumpiyansa kami na makikita ng ating judges ‘yong magiging merit ng TRO and we are very confident that many people, many parents, and also overwhelmingly ang ating mamamayan susuportahan tayo dahil nakikita natin na malaki ang pakinabang ng bakuna dito sa pandemya,” Galvez told reporters.

“We cannot go out to the new normal without the vaccine. So nakikita namin na we, it will proceed.”

Galvez added they have received calls from many parents expressing interest in the pediatric vaccine not just in the capital and surrounding regions, but also in Cebu and Iloilo in the Visayas.

More than 167,000 children have already been registered for the initial rollout of the drive in Metro Manila, he said.

“They are very eager to participate in this vaccination program because we all know that we are not safe until everyone is safe, and we saw that the people are suffering also,” he added.

While maintaining that vaccination is voluntary, he also cited a public opinion survey putting willingness of Filipinos to get vaccinated at more than 87% and vaccine hesitancy at 8%.

‘EMOTIONAL’ ARRIVAL

NTF COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr & US Embassy charge d’affaires Heather Variava lead the delegation that welcomed the arrival of the first batch of vaccines for 5-11 year olds pic.twitter.com/3SZmkdARjd — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) February 4, 2022

Galvez joined United States Embassy officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in welcoming the arrival of the first batch of reformulated Pfizer vaccines amounting to 780,000 doses.

He described the arrival as “emotional” for its portent

“Alam natin na napakaemosyonal nito sa atin, sinasabi nating may kagat ito sa puso dahil nakikita nating pwede nang magsama-sama ang pamilya sa paglabas. Pangalawa, ang ating mga kabataan ay hindi na natin nire-restrict at sila ay pwede na pong maglaro at magkaroon ng face-to-face learning,” Galvez said.

The rollout of the pediatric vaccination in the capital and surrounding regions had been postponed for 3 days to February 7 because of “logistical challenges” that delayed the arrival of the vaccines by a day.

The arrival of the plane carrying the vaccines to Manila from Cebu was also delayed by half an hour.

Galvez said 30 million doses of the reformulated Pfizer vaccine have already been purchased by the Philippine government for the 5-to-11-year-old age group.

Of the ordered vaccines, 15 million doses are expected to arrive by the midyear—7.5 million in the first quarter and 7.5 million in the second quarter.

The government targets to vaccinate over 15 million children against the coronavirus.

The nationwide rollout is set for February 14.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said if the initial doses are all given out before mid-2022, the delivery of the remaining 15 million doses will be fast-tracked to arrive earlier.

Galvez again assured Filipino parents of the safety of the reformulated, lighter dose in the Pfizer vaccines.

“Gusto ko lang pong siguruhin sa ating mga magulang na ang mga bakuna po ay ligtas at masusing pinag-aralan ng mga pinakamahuhusay na siyentipiko sa buong mundo. Milyon-milyon na po ang binakunahang mga bata. Kaya po nananawagan kami sa mga magulang na iparehistro niyo na po ang inyong mga anak para sila ay mabigyan ng proteksyon laban sa COVID-19.”

US Embassy deputy chief of mission David Gamble cited his own experience in encouraging Filipinos to get their kids vaccinated.

He said 8 million 5-to-11-year-olds in the US have been given one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 6 million have already completed their 2nd dose—his two children included.

“For me as a parent, I can tell you that the vaccine is safe, my children have had 2 shots of it, they’re doing well, and they’re so excited to go back to in-person learning. So I urge all Filipinos, as the rest of the 15 million doses come in, to bring your children out, get vaccinated and let’s get this country back open,” Gamble said.

As of February 2, more than 127.6 million vaccine doses have already been administered in the Philippines, with over 59 million Filipinos completing their doses and 7.7 million getting boosted.