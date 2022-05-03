Students prepare to enter their respective classrooms at the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School (JMES) in Makati City on March 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines is planning to make COVID-19 vaccines available for students in elementary and secondary schools, in a bid to ramp up vaccination coverage that is seen helpful in the resumption of in-person classes, officials said Tuesday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the jabs could be given in school clinics, similar to how vaccines for other diseases are offered to students.

"Kapag um-attend sila, parang 'yong dati noong bata tayo, ini-injection-an tayo ng kanilang infirmary ng iba't ibang bakuna like [for] measles, sa polio. So gagawin din natin ito for COVID for the basic learners from 5 to 11 years of age," Duque said in a taped Cabinet meeting that aired Tuesday morning.

(When they attend in-person classes, similar to what was done when we were children, we would get injected in the infirmary with different vaccines like for measles and polio. So we will do the same thing for COVID for the basic learners from 5 to 11 years of age.)

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez has also "given the instruction to make the vaccines available for all the schools," said Vince Dizon, presidential adviser on COVID-19 response.

"We have the supply... we have about remaining 10 million doses [for the pediatric age group] in stock so we have the vaccines and these can be easily deployed in all our schools for our children," he said.

The officials raised the idea of in-school vaccination after Education Secretary Leonor Briones reported that only 5.47 percent of private schools in the Philippines have been holding limited in-person classes.

Dizon said based on his consultations, "some parents" of private school students "are still quite apprehensive about letting their children go back to face-to-face classes."

More details to follow.

