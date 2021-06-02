Pacquiao seeks audience with Duterte after PDP-Laban council meeting

Composite of Senator Manny Pacquiao and President Rodrigo Duterte. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Senator Manny Pacquiao has asked President Rodrigo Duterte for a meeting following what his camp claims was an invalid PDP-Laban council assembly last Monday, an official of the Philippines' largest political party said Wednesday.

Pacquiao, the party president, will remain in PDP-Laban "until the end," said its executive director Ron Munsayac.

The senator's camp is questioning the council meeting as only the party chairman and party president can convene one, Munsayac said.

"To remedy this we actually are requesting a meeting with our party chairman so that both the top leaders of our party can sit down, fix agenda and then we can properly call and convene the real and legal national council," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Kausap ko po si Senator Manny last night at wala po talaga siyang intensyon to leave the party."

(I talked to Senator Manny last night and he has no intention to leave the party.)

Duterte has yet to respond to the senator's request as of Wednesday morning, Munsayac added.

When asked if Pacquiao supports the party resolution urging Duterte to run as vice president in next year's elections, Munsayac said the senator "has always been a supporter of President Duterte."

"But we are questioning the calling of the national council because proper procedures were not followed so the outcome of that council is already questionable," he said.

Pacquiao is "extremely busy with Senate work" and training for his next boxing fight, Munsayac said when asked why the senator was not speaking for himself.

"It’s the last week of sessions now so he’s really preparing for privilege speeches, filing of bills, resolutions. And he’s also training, in fact he started his highly-intensive training last week," he said.

"Kaya po siya nagfofocus sa boxing niya is because dito po nanggagaling ang tulong niya sa mga tao...Ito po ay galing sa personal na bulsa niya."

(He focuses on his boxing because this is where his assistance to the people comes from...It comes out of his personal pocket.)

Malacañang earlier said Duterte and Pacquiao remain allies despite supposed infighting within the ruling party.

Pacquiao has been vocal about his plans to run for president next year, while Duterte said his former close aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, also wants to succeed him in Malacañang.