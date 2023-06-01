People view the Manila Central Post Office from across the Pasig River as firefighters battle the blaze that started midnight and continued until late in the morning on May 22, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Senate has created a special committee that would oversee the rehabilitation of the Manila Central Post Office, which was destroyed by a massive fire last May 21.

During its plenary session Wednesday, the Senate adopted the resolution filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda.

Legarda said under the measure, “the committee will be responsible for studying, reviewing, assessing, examining, investigating and inquiring about value aspects related to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of this historic site as well as options for the redevelopment of its context.”

Aside from Legarda, other members of the committee are Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, and Senators Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay and Sonny Angara.

“May this tragedy serve as the catalyst for renewed dedication and collective action. Together, let us rebuild not just a structure but also the heart and spirit of our nation. Let us reclaim what has been reduced to ashes and preserve our cultural legacy for our sons and daughters,” Legarda said.

Legarda had earlier called for a "swift rehabilitation" of the Manila Central Post Office, and proposed transferring its management and ownership to government cultural agencies "to establish a cultural center and a hub for modern arts and creative industries."

Sen. Robin Padilla is also seeking a Senate probe into the fire incident as he pressed for better "policies for the preservation and protection of cultural properties."

RELATED VIDEO