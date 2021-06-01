PDP-Laban exec says no need to tap outsider for party's 2022 standard bearer

President Rodrigo Duterte chats with Sen. Manny Pacquiao at the latter's birthday celebration at the KCC Convention and Events Center in General Santos City on Dec. 17, 2018. Robinson Niñal Jr., Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - PDP-Laban should choose its standard bearer for the 2022 national elections within the party, an official said Tuesday as a power struggle ensues within the ruling bloc.

After several PDP-Laban members came up with a resolution urging President Rodrigo Duterte to run for vice president in next year's polls, reports circulated that a faction within the party may be preparing to recruit Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as her father's runningmate.

"Ang abiso lang namin sa aming mga ka partido, kung may standard bearer ang aming partido dapat taga PDP-Laban," said Ron Munsayac, the party's executive director.

(We advised our partymates that if we will have a standard bearer, he or she should be a member of PDP-Laban.)

"Kung may malalakas naman tayong miyembro sa partido, bakit pa tayo titingin sa labas ng partido?" he said in an online press conference.

(If we have strong possible candidates within the party, why should we look outside?)

Although President Duterte sits as PDP-Laban chair, his daughter is not a member of PDP-Laban.

Duterte-Carpio instead formed Hugpong ng Pagbabago, her regional party that has fielded bets for national positions in the 2019 midterm elections.

Duterte-Carpio has yet to announce her intention to vie for the presidency next year.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, is set to meet with Sen. Panfilo Lacson, his possible runningmate in next year's elections.

"Sa kaalaman ko wala pang negosasyon. Although may proposed meetings na po na nangyayari," Munsayac said, when asked about talks between Lacson and Pacquiao.

(As far as I know, there are no negotiations yet. Although there are already proposed meetings.)

"Wala pa pong final date. Siguro baka magkita sila sa Senate," he said.

(There is no final date set for the meeting. Maybe they will meet in the Senate.)

Lacson is not a member of PDP-Laban.

Under PDP-Laban's charter, the group must convene a council meeting and a party assembly before it can decide which candidates to field for the 2022 national elections.

Munsayac said the ruling party may finalize its slate by September.

