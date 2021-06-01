Tropical Storm Dante barrels toward Eastern Samar

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA - Tropical Storm Dante on Tuesday afternoon slightly weakened, as it moved closer toward Eastern Samar, the state weather bureau said.

Based on PAGASA's latest weather bulletin, as of 4 p.m., the center of Dante was last spotted 85 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 88 kph.

The country's 4th storm, which has so far killed 3 dead and left 1 missing after lashing Mindanao, is moving north northwestward at 25 kph,

PAGASA said the storm could make landfall over Eastern Samar between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

It is also forecast to remain as tropical storm before it hits land and could weaken further into a tropical depression on Thursday.

Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas:

LUZON

Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, southern portion of Camarines Norte (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, Basud, Mercedes)

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island

Albay

Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

the northeastern portion of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Santa Fe, Palo)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 1:

LUZON

Rizal

Laguna

the southeastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, San Juan, Rosario, Taysan, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Lipa City, Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, Balete, Mataasnakahoy, San Jose)

Quezon including Polillo Islands

the rest of Camarines Norte

Marinduque

Romblon

VISAYAS

the northeastern portion of Aklan (Lezo, Numancia, Banga, Kalibo, New Washington, Balete, Batan, Altavas, Makato, Tangalan)

the northeastern portion of Capiz (Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panitan, Sigma, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar, Ma-Ayon, Dao, Cuartero)

the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, Lemery, Ajuy, Concepcion)

the northeastern portion of Negros Occidental (Manapla, Cadiz City,

Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, City of Victorias, Calatrava)

the northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Sogod, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabogon, Bantayan Islands, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Catmon, Danao City, Carmen, Compostela, Cebu City, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova)

the northeastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Ubay, San Miguel, Alicia, Buenavista, Mabini, Candijay, Anda, Inabanga, Guindulman, Dagohoy, Pilar, Danao, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)

- the rest of Leyte and Southern Leyte

MINDANAO

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Island

the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, Butuan City)

the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat),

the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal)

