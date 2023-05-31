Government Service Insurance System office in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday urged government agencies to step up their digitalization efforts as part of measures to provide seamless and accurate service to the Filipino, noting that the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is a good standard.

During his speech at the 86th Anniversary of the GSIS in Pasay City, Marcos noted the need for government to fully embrace digital transformation.

The shift, he said, must “ensure an efficient organization, accuracy, reliability, and security of data using the state- of-the-art digital tools that are available.”

He also noted the success of GSIS in digitalizing their transactions through the use of their mobile application GSIS Touch.

“Now, that for me would be a very, very good target for all of our agencies in government and all our departments in government down to the LGUs,” Marcos Jr. said in his speech.

“And when we can say that 95 percent of the business of a citizen is done digitally, through the internet, including that of government, GSIS turns out, leads the way.”

The GSIS reported that it has succeeded in having majority of their members to adopt their digital channels, with over 95 percent of members applying for loans digitally and only 4.4 percent making over-the-counter transactions.

Marcos said the ongoing digitalization effort would “not only improve the delivery of services, but will boost the satisfaction, morale, and productivity of government workers.”

GSIS TOUCH MOBILE APP, MPL FLEX

Meanwhile, as part of its 86th anniversary, the GSIS launched its enhanced GSIS Touch mobile application which would allow “members to apply for loans, view records, track payments, and check account status, amongst other things.”

"So ngayon po hindi na kinakailangan na lumabas ang mga retirado sa kanilang bahay at pumunta sa GSIS because using the mobile phone, they can have their annual revalidation done,” GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said.

It also launched its enhanced Multi-Purpose Loan, now renamed MPL Flex which would offer a longer and more flexible payment period ranging from one to 15 yers and at an affordable interest rate of 6 percent per annum.

"We’re also relaxing the eligibility conditions, kahit one month ka palang sa gobyerno, pwede ka nang magka-Multi Purpose Loan,” Veloso said.

The GSIS also announced the launch of its Pabahay sa Bagong Bayani na Manggagawa (PBBM) sa Pamahalaan Program, with initial construction to focus on high rise condominium buildings in Fairview, Quezon City and Cogeo, Antipolo.

“Sabi ko sa Department of Human Settlements handang tumulong ang GSIS sa kanilang mga proyekto na makapagbigay ng pabahay sa mga mamamayan,” Veloso told reporters in a chance interview.

