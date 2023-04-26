Home  >  Business

GSIS says $300-M global infra investment to yield 'very good returns'

The Government Service Insurance System says its $300 million investment in a global infrastructure fund will is meant to diversify its portfolio and will yield “very good returns.”

GSIS President and General Manager Jose Veloso says the United States’ move to upgrade its infrastructure presents opportunities for the fund to earn more for its members.

Veloso however also says that the state-led pension fund remains committed to funding infrastructure projects locally. 
