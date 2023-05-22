MANILA — The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will soon extend its operations until Saturdays in 2 of its Metro Manila offices, its top official said Monday.

GSIS President and General Manager Arnulfo "Wick" Veloso said in a public briefing that the agency's headquarters in Pasay and its Quezon City office along Elliptical Road would be open every second and last Saturday of each month beginning June 10.

Saturday business hours in these offices will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Veloso said.

“Ang amin pong layunin ay iyong mga kailangan pong i-follow up at sila po ay busy the whole work week ay makapunta ng Sabado at maasikaso nila ang kanilang kailangan sa GSIS. Kaya we strongly encourage those active members residing or working in Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal at mas lalo na iyong nandoon sa Quezon City to take full advantage of this,” Veloso said.

(Our goal is for those who have something to follow up and are busy the whole week could go to our office on Saturdays.)

“By extending our office hours, we aim to ensure that our members have the flexibility and convenience that they deserve, making it easier for them to access our services and benefits that they require,” he added.

Housing program, multipurpose loan

GSIS is also set to launch a housing program for government workers, Veloso said.

Around 600 condominium units will be “raffled” among “low income or low salary grade” employees of the government. Each unit has an area of 40 square meters with two bathrooms, and will be offered with affordable payment terms, Veloso said.

“Ang kanila pong kailangang bayaran ay P12,000 at walang downpayment. Sa halaga pong ito ay nakakasigurado kami na mga low-income o nasa low salary grade po na naninilbihan sa gobyerno ay mabibigyan ng pabahay,” he said.

“Ang gagawin po natin ay una po nating gagawin ay mag-identify ng lugar, mayroon na ho kaming lugar sa Fairview at kung ano po ang distribution ng government employees sa bawat area of service that they represent ay ganoon po ang halaga ng ira-raffle namin para sila,” he added.

(They need to pay P12,000 without downpayment. At this amount, we can be sure that those in the low salary grades can get housing. We need to identify a place, we already have an area in Fairview.)

Additionally, GSIS is also offering a "multipurpose loan" for government employees, with a reduced interest rate of 6 percent, as well as a flexible payment period of 1 to 9 years.

Other details of the GSIS programs will be announced on the agency’s anniversary on May 31, Veloso said.

—Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News