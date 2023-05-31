MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Wednesday announced that 2,239 successfully passed the May 2023 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Exam.

The 2,239 passers represent 30.36 percent of the total 7,376 examinees, the PRC said.

Alexander Salvador Centino Bandiola Jr. of the University of the Cordilleras topped the licensure exam with an 89.50 percent rating.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines Diliman led the top schools, achieving a passing rate of 93.22 percent.

Here's the complete list of May 2023 CPA Licensure Exam passers.