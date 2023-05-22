DLSU grad tops May 2023 Chemical Engineer board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday that 472 out of 801 passed the Chemical Engineering Licensure Examination given this month.

Christian Jay Pagunuran Balboa of De La Salle University Manila topped the chemical engineer boards with an 92.60 percent score rating.

John Vincent Tiu Yu and Ian Jason Pangilinan Ebio, both from the University of the Philippines Diliman, ranked second and third, respectively, with a rating of 89.10 percent and 88.40 percent.

UP Diliman was the top performing school with a passing percentage of 96.67.

Here are the successful examinees.

Meanwhile, PRC also announced that 5 out of 12 passed the Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabi and Qatar last April 2023.

Here are the successful examinees for the special licensure examinations.

