DOH advises public to be wary of El Niño-related diseases

People shield themselves from the sun as they walk toward a transport terminal in Manila on April 17, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday advised the public to be wary of dengue, diarrhea, and other diseases that may be acquired as a result of the El Niño phenomenon.

DOH said Filipinos may get the following conditions and diseases as the phenomenon persists:

Diarrhea

Sunburns

Fatigue

Heat stroke and cramps

Food poisoning, asthma, nausea, and other diseases due to consumption of food affected by Red Tide

Cholera, typhoid fever, and other vector-borne diseases such as dengue



ALAMIN: Mga sakit na maaaring makuha dahil sa El Niño

Getting the said diseases may be possible "due to the extreme hotness in weather, scarcity of clean water, and frequent rains," the department said.

To avoid heat stroke, DOH reminded the public to constantly hydrate themselves and by drinking a lot of water, to refrain from going out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to wear sunglasses, sunscreen, and light clothes, and to bring an umbrella if exposure to the sun was unavoidable.

"To prevent the occurrence of Dengue, the DOH reminds the school administrations and as well as the public on the 5S Strategy, which is: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; uphold Self-protection like using insect repellents; Seek early consultation at the nearest health care facility; Support fogging, spraying, and misting in hot spot areas; and Sustain hydration," DOH added.

"The implementation of the 5S strategy calls for everyone to become prime movers in controlling mosquito population and avoiding any possible dengue deaths within the community. Further, the DOH reminds everyone that our health and consultation services are available through our primary care and KonsulTayo services," it also said.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier raised an El Niño alert on the country, saying the weather phenomenon characterized by below-normal rainfall may be felt beginning June.

PAGASA said that while El Niño could have negative impacts, such as dry spells and droughts, in some areas of the country, above-normal rainfall conditions during the Southwest Monsoon season (Habagat) may also be expected over the western side of the Philippines.

RELATED VIDEO: