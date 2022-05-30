MANILA - Hindi na muna paliliparin ng Philippine Air Force (PAF) ang natitirang walong Hermes 900 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) matapos bumagsak ang isa sa mga ito sa bahagi ng Misamis Oriental nitong Sabado.

Ayon kay Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Maynard Mariano, grounded ang buong fleet habang nagpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon.

"This is being investigated and the fleet of Hermes 900 is temporarily being grounded for the purpose of inspection and investigation, other than that the aircraft that landed somewhere in Bukidnon is about 1.5 nautical miles from the station in Lumbia is currently recovered and being brought inside Lumbia as we speak,” aniya.

Kawalan ng komunikasyon sa ground station ang tinutukan ngayon sa imbestigasyon.

"We are narrowing down the cause of the lost of communication or loss of connectivity between between the aircraft that is the unmanned aerial vehicle and the ground station, dito na po nakatuton ang ating imbestigasyon,” ani Mariano.

Bandang 9:30 a.m. noong Sabado nang paliparin ang UAV sa Lumbia Airport sa Cagayan de Oro City para sa isang check flight.

Umabot ito sa 10,000 feet bago pababain ng 5,000 feet sa layong 1.5 miles mula sa Lumbia Airport.

"At around 11:46 a.m., communications with the UAV was cut. All emergency procedures were performed and field service representatives were called for troubleshooting," ayon sa naunang pahayag ng Philippine Air Force.

Walang nasaktan o naging pinsala sa mga ari-arian sa pagbagsak ng UAV.

Ginagamit ang mga UAV ng Philippine Air Force sa pagsasagawa ng aerial surveillance sa mga lugar na sinalanta ng kalamidad at sa counter insurgency operations ng pamahalaan.

"The unmanned aerial vehicles are also doing assessments on deforestation, pag-monitor po ng coastal areas natin, and maritime patrol,” ayon kay Mariano.

Tiniyak naman ni Mariano na hindi ito makakaapekto sa operasyon ng Philippine Air Force.

"It will not affect our operations because we have a fleet of Hermes 450 and other systems that can take its place as of the moment,” aniya.

