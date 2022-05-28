One of the Philippine Air Force's (PAF) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) crashed in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday.

The PAF reported that the Hermes 900 drone took off at around 09:30 a.m. to perform a functional check flight at Lumbia Airport, Cagayan de Oro City.

The UAV proceeded and ascended to 10,000 feet. After finishing its check flight, the pilots declared the termination of test and directed the drone to descend 5,000ft 1.5 miles east of Lumbia Airport.

"At around 11:46 a.m., communications with the UAV was cut. All emergency procedures were performed and Field Service Representatives were called for troubleshooting," the PAF said in a statement.

The UAV crash-landed in a vegetated area.

"No civilian casualties and damage to properties were reported," the PAF said.

The PAF said it will investigate the cause of the crash.