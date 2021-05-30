Ang init! Metro Manila simmers with heat indices above 41 degrees celsius

Multiple fans point to the detention area of the PNP community precinct number 6 in Caloocan City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Metro Manila simmered under intense heat on Sunday with 3 PAGASA monitoring stations in the capital registering heat indices 41 degrees Celsius and higher.

The heat index is the apparent temperature or what people or feel as the temperature affecting their body, the weather bureau said.

The NAIA area in Pasay City registered the highest heat index in Metro Manila at 45 degrees celsius at 11 a.m. on Sunday, PAGASA said. The airport area had an air temperature (dry bulb temperature) of 34.7 degrees and a relative humidity reading of 61 percent.

PAGASA’s Science Garden in Quezon City meanwhile registered a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius at 3 p.m., with an air temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity reading of 60 percent.

Port Area in Manila meanwhile had a heat index of 41 degrees celsius at 11 a.m., with air temperature measured at 33.3 degrees Celsius and relative humidity at 61 percent.

The readings are in the orange, or danger zone in the heat or human discomfort index.

“High air temperatures and high relative humidity will give high apparent temperatures or indices,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said that at heat indexes of 41 to 54 degrees celsius, people are in danger of suffering from heat cramps and heat exhaustion. Heat stroke is also probable with continued activity.

To minimize the danger of heat stroke or heat cramps, the weather bureau gives the following tips:

1. Stay indoors as much as possible, if air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine

2. Wear lightweight and light colored clothing. Light colors will reflect the sun's energy.

3. Drink plenty of water regularly. The body needs water to keep cool.

4. Water is the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. Avoid drinking liquor because it dehydrates the body.

5. Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid eating foods high in protein which can increase metabolic heat.

Other areas which registered high heat indices are Aparri, Cagayan with a heat index of 46; Sangley Point in Cavite with a heat index of 45; and Tuguegarao City with an index of 45.

