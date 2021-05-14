Record-high: Heat index in Dagupan City reaches 53 degrees Celsius

MANILA - The heat index in Dagupan City, Pangasinan reached another record high on Friday at 53 degrees Celsius, the local government said.

In a Facebook post, Dagupan City’s Public Information Office said Friday’s record is higher by 1 degree Celsius from its heat index last last May 12.

Friday’s heat index was recorded at 2 p.m., the LGU said, citing the local station of PAGASA in Dagupan.

The state weather bureau, meanwhile, recorded the heat index at the Science Garden in Quezon City at 39 degrees Celsius, as of 3 p.m. Friday.

PAGASA defines heat index as the human discomfort index or the "apparent" temperature which humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

Heat indexes ranging from 41 degrees Celsius to 54 degrees Celsius falls under the "danger" category as it could supposedly cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.



Weather specialist Ariel Rojas said PAGASA has yet to receive data from other regions and will update its website at around 5 p.m.

- report from Aleta Nieva Nishimori, ABS-CBN News